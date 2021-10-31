Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,892 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 60,301 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 257,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 174,479 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

