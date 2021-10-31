Quark (QRK) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Quark has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $1,571.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,596,989 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

