Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a one year low of $60.94 and a one year high of $122.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.