Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%.

QUAD opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $215.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.14. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quad/Graphics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 439.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Quad/Graphics worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

