Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Cut by Analyst

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.93 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $6,118,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 663,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

