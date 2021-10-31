Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.05.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$40.65 on Friday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$332.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

