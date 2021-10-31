Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Arrow Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Arrow Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 34.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $575.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 211,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.