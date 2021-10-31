Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

