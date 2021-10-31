Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Raised by Analyst

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.45.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$863.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

