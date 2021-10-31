Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

