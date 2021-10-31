Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Issued By Piper Sandler

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $425.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.