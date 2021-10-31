Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Issued By Wedbush

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $67.06 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

