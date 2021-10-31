Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 51.3% in October

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 93,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

PXS remained flat at $$0.83 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.46. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

