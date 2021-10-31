Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce sales of $4.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 million and the highest is $5.75 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $5.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $22.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 million to $22.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million.

PXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXS stock remained flat at $$0.83 during trading hours on Friday. 264,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.