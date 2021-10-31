Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 106.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Univest Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.