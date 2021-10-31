Putnam Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of DRE opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

