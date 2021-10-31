Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.