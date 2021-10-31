Putnam Investments LLC Invests $4.77 Million in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $7,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 187,617 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT opened at $52.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,076 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,587. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

