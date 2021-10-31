Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $247.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.17 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

