Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Otter Tail worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.10.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

