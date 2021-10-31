Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

