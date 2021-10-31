Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €135.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUM. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.47 ($134.67).

PUM stock opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Puma has a one year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €98.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

