PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

