Pulmonx (LUNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUNG opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.78. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmonx stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

