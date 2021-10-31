Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $335.15

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $335.15 and last traded at $334.49, with a volume of 6710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.92.

The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

