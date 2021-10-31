Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after buying an additional 530,600 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after buying an additional 370,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

