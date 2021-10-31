Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.94 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Apartment Income REIT worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -116.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.