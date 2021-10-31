Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.07 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

