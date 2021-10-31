Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.82 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 113,830 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.37 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

