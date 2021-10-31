Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after buying an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

