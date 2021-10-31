Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,086 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.