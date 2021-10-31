Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $409.69 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.35 and a 12 month high of $411.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.39 and a 200-day moving average of $357.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total value of $1,601,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,607.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,698 shares of company stock valued at $112,717,038. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

