PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.
PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41.
In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
Featured Story: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.