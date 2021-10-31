PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

