PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $127.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,977. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81. PTC has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

