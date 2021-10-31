Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Head to Head Contrast

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Proterra and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.27%. The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proterra and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.16 $32.82 million $1.18 34.92

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group 6.60% 27.82% 14.60%

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Proterra on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

