Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Head to Head Contrast

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Proterra and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proterra
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|The Shyft Group
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Institutional & Insider Ownership
22.3% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Proterra and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proterra
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.28 million
|N/A
|N/A
|The Shyft Group
|$675.97 million
|2.16
|$32.82 million
|$1.18
|34.92
The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.
Profitability
This table compares Proterra and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proterra
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|The Shyft Group
|6.60%
|27.82%
|14.60%
Summary
The Shyft Group beats Proterra on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Proterra Company Profile
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
The Shyft Group Company Profile
The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.
