ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) by 89.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 52.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

