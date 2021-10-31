Propy Price Tops $1.92 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Propy has a market capitalization of $135.76 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00225357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00096594 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.