Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

