Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 984,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

