Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.