Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

FRST opened at $15.15 on Friday. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primis Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.