Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $565.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

