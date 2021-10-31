Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.31. Precipio shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 303,999 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 124.55% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

