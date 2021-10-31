Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of PTBS opened at $18.45 on Friday. Potomac Bancshares has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

