Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Shares of PTBS opened at $18.45 on Friday. Potomac Bancshares has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.
About Potomac Bancshares
Featured Story: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.