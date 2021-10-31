PotCoin Price Up 5.3% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.45 million and $4,209.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,673.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.17 or 0.06990148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00313773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.49 or 0.00979822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00088694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00441918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00272046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00234690 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,958,444 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

