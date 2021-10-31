Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) versus FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Head to Head Contrast

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.43, indicating that its share price is 643% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance $42.76 million 5.28 $31.57 million $3.40 7.28 FOMO $90,000.00 97.93 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Portman Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Portman Ridge Finance and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portman Ridge Finance presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.19%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than FOMO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance 112.83% 15.18% 6.00% FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45%

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats FOMO on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments. It also takes controlling interest.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.