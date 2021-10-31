Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $515.16 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $519.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

