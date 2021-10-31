PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and approximately $36,470.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00225866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00096588 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm's total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm's official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm's official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

