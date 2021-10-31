Polis Price Down 0.4% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $30,635.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003476 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00147751 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.12 or 0.00626273 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 376.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.