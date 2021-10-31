Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 341,646 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,646 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.40% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORIC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $14.64 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.48.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 over the last 90 days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.